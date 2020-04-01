Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 announces all-star line-up

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 soon with twelve new well-known faces who think they have what it takes to pass SAS Selection. They will embark on the toughest test of their lives, facing a gruelling course in the challenging terrain of Scotland’s rugged West Coast.

The new celebrity recruits are TV personalities Katie Price and Joey Essex; TV presenters, Anthea Turner and Helen Skelton; ballroom dancer, Brendan Cole; former Premiership Footballer, John Fashanu; Hollyoaks actress, Nikki Sanderson; Youtuber, Jack Maynard; Paralympic Athlete, Lauren Steadman; Rudimental DJ, Locksmith; Radio 1Xtra DJ, Yasmin Evans and former boxing champion, Tony Bellew

Putting them through the toughest course yet is Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy, Billy, Ollie and newest member Jay. The DS don’t care how famous the recruits are, how many followers they have or what they have done before this. As soon as they enter the selection process, their celebrity status will be stripped away.

With this series returning to Scotland – the homeland of the SAS – the celebrity recruits will leave their glamourous lives behind and live together in a derelict farmstead on the remote island of Raasay, where they will be exposed to Scotland’s unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.

Facing a series of terrifying and brutal challenges, they’ll be forced to confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true self. Will they have what it takes to make it through this unique version of SAS selection?

Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton said: “If these celebrities turn up with an ego, they won’t last 24 hours. There are no short cuts, there are no easy options. They think they know what’s coming but trust me, they are going to get the absolute shock of their lives.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is a Minnow Films production for Channel 4. The Executive Producers are Sophie Leonard, Grace Reynolds and Warren Smith, the Series Producer is Hannah Lowes and Channel 4 Commissioner for Specialist Factual is Jonah Weston.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 soon.