Call the Midwife series 9 episode 8 preview

Call the Midwife‘s final series 9 episode arrives on BBC One tomorrow night.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Call the Midwife, stop reading now.

In episode 7 Dr Kevin McNulty (Lee Armstrong) performed an excellent forceps delivery for his final supervision under Dr Turner (Stephen McGann). Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) congratulated Kevin but still kept her eye on him.

Kevin’s next patient was Yvonne (Sophie Melville) who was eight and a half months pregnant. She had trouble at home with an abusive and alcoholic husband.

Ahead of clinic, the team finally received the long-awaited incubator for the maternity home with ribbon cutting and speeches to thank all those who donated. Among the many mothers at clinic were new patient Marion (Ellie Wallwork) and her husband Stewart (Dylan Llewellyn). Marion had a rare form of retinitis pigmentosa that had left her blind.

Trixie (Helen George) was on hand to assist Marion.

Meanwhile Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) started to struggle with the cubs so Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) suggested that he and Lucille (Leonie Elliott) should help.

The synopsis for episode 8 is:

Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) decides it is time to take matters in hand, when a letter arrives from the council saying that they will cut funding to Nonnatus House and no longer pay for their accommodation.

After an unsuccessful meeting with the council, Sister Julienne broaches the subject with the rest of the team and a forthright Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) goes with Sister Julienne to try and tackle the issue with Violet (Annabelle Apsion) at one of her open sessions as a local councillor.

Violet seems more on the side of the council than the Nonnatus House team at this point, but later comes up with a window of opportunity to give them one chance to put their case in person to the council.

At clinic, Nurse Crane meets and cares for heavily pregnant, bohemian Bonnie (Ruby Thomas), not married but committed to the baby’s father, Eddie (Thomas Howes). Nurse Crane suggests that with Bonnie’s headache it may be wise to come into the maternity home until the baby arrives.

Meanwhile, Petra (Kitty Archer) and her mother Ada (Sue Elliott-Nicholls) make hasty plans with Violet for Petra’s wedding to come forward – now that Petra is unexpectedly in the family way.

Call the Midwife continues at 8pm Sunday on BBC One. Preview the episode with our gallery below: