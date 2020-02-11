Call the Midwife series 9 episode 7 preview

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday as the ninth series draws closer to its end.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Call the Midwife, stop reading now.

In episode 6 Fred (Cliff Parisi) was upset when the Poplar Horticultural Show was cancelled. He attempted to reinstate it with the help of Violet (Annabelle Apsion) and Reggie (Daniel Laurie). When Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) stepped in the momentum started to build.

At the Turners, Shelagh (Laura Main) received a phone call from the Hong Kong Adoption Agency. Someone from May’s past had arrived in the UK and was keen to see the little girl, leaving the Turners worried about their plans to adopt her.

Elsewhere Valerie’s (Jennifer Kirby) cousin Maureen (Juliet Oldfield) hoped her baby would be born on Thursday, the same date as her dad and grandad.

The synopsis for episode 7 is:

Dr Kevin McNulty (Lee Armstrong) performs an excellent forceps delivery – his final supervision under Dr Turner (Stephen McGann).

Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) congratulates Kevin on how well he is doing, but at the same time she still has her beady eye on him. Eight and a half months pregnant Yvonne (Sophie Melville) is Kevin’s next patient and sadly has troubles at home – her husband is a drunk and is abusive. Dr Turner feels Yvonne is a patient that Kevin could give full emotional as well as medical support to.

Ahead of clinic, the team finally receive the long-awaited incubator for the maternity home with ribbon cutting and speeches to thank all those who donated. Among the many mothers at clinic is new patient Marion (Ellie Wallwork) and her husband Stewart (Dylan Llewellyn). Marion has a rare form of retinitis pigmentosa that has left her blind. Trixie (Helen George) is on hand to assist Marion and is keen to support her as much as she can, though Marion insists on doing things herself.

Meanwhile, since SGT Woolf (Trevor Cooper) left, Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) has started to struggle with the cubs. Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) suggests that he and Lucille (Leonie Elliott) should help Nurse Crane.

Call the Midwife continues at 8pm Sunday on BBC One. Preview the episode with our gallery below: