Call the Midwife series 9 episode 6 preview

Call the Midwife‘s ninth series comes to a close on Sunday night.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Call the Midwife, stop reading now.

In episode 5 Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) was at a loss when she cared for diabetic and recovering cancer patient Albert Calthorp (Jay Simpson), whose capable wife Grace (Sam Spiro) refuses to accept further help.

Grace spent her time caring for her husband, her elderly, ailing mother Minnie (Stephanie Fayerman), and her daughter Ingrid (Lottie Rice) who has a three year-old and is about to have another baby. She was dismissive of Sister Frances, which left her feeling upset.

Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) and Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) became involved with an anxious new father, Ronald (Karl Davies). They were determined to be there for the birth of his first born but Ronald got on Nurse Crane’s nerves during the delivery.

Meanwhile, Violet (Annabelle Apsion) was given two tickets to the new hit movie The Sound Of Music and decided to raffle them off to raise funds for the incubator fund when Fred (Cliff Parisi) was disinterested.

The synopsis for episode 6 is:

Fred (Cliff Parisi) has been growing his large marrows for the Poplar Horticultural Show, set for the Bank Holiday at the end of the month but is saddened when he sees that the event has been cancelled.

In an attempt to reinstate it, Fred tries to enlist Violet (Annabelle Apsion) and Reggie (Daniel Laurie), but Violet refuses to help on account of her many responsibilities as councillor and shop keeper. Reggie on the other hand is keen to help Fred, who suddenly finds himself a little out of his depth trying to drum up interest from the locals. It’s only when Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) steps in that momentum starts to build.

At the Turners, Shelagh (Laura Main) receives a phone call from the Hong Kong Adoption Agency who have alarming news. Someone from May’s past has arrived in the UK and is keen to see the little girl. The Turners must decide how to react as they hope to keep their plans to adopt her on track.

Meanwhile, at clinic, Valerie’s (Jennifer Kirby) cousin Maureen (Juliet Oldfield) is heavily pregnant and hoping her baby will be born on Thursday, the same date as her dad and grandad. Though they’ve passed away, she thinks it’ll connect them – only her due date isn’t so soon.

Call the Midwife continues at 8pm Sunday on BBC One. Preview the episode with our gallery below: