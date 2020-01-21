Call the Midwife series 9 episode 4 preview

Call the Midwife‘s ninth series is well underway and the ratings juggernaut is proving to be as popular as ever.

In episode 3 Lucille (Leonie Elliott) was seconded to St Cuthbert’s when a ward Sister was off sick. She had to supervise the pupil midwives and brush up on her hospital care, and she faced hostility from mother-to-be Connie (Hannah Onslow).

Meanwhile Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) went to the school to give the new pupils their inoculations and was concerned when she met two brothers who were new and had come from Sylhet in East Pakistan.

Elsewhere the incubator fund stalled and Shelagh (Laura Main) enlisted Violet (Annabelle Apsion), Trixie (Helen George), Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Valerie (Jennifer Kirby) to put on a charity fashion show for the community.

The synopsis for episode 4 is:

Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) volunteers to put up a group of trainee doctors at Nonnatus House while they undertake the practical aspect of their obstetrics diploma.

Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Julienne hope the exercise will remind the council how vital Nonnatus House is to the community, and help remove the threat of demolition.

The young doctors – Benedict (Sam Woolf), Kevin (Lee Armstrong), Nigel (Callum Sharp) and Will (Micky Dartford) – are to stay in Lucille and Nurse Crane’s room while all the midwives cram in with Trixie and Valerie. There’s a lot of excitement about their arrival and the doctors don’t disappoint.

On his CDC rounds, Fred (Cliff Parisi) comes across a street marked for demolition, with one house clearly showing signs of life…

