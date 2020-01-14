Call the Midwife series 9 episode 3 preview

Call the Midwife aired the second episode of its ninth series on Sunday night and the sisters found themselves targeted by a thief.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Call the Midwife, stop reading this article now.

In the run-up to Mother’s Day Fred (Cliff Parisi) and Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) teamed up to find out who had been pinching their milk. It turned out it was Tina (Georgia Henshaw), a young woman who had been stealing milk for her pregnancy and she begged Sisters Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Monica Joan for help.

Meanwhile second-time mum Laverne (Carly Bawden) and her husband Ken (Harry Neale) were waiting for the birth of their baby on Mother’s Day and became concerned when Laverne’s mother Florrie (Amanda Root) started forgetting things.

Elsewhere Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) proudly showed off her plant from SGT Woolf (Trevor Cooper) as their romance progressed but they soon hit a rough patch and Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) was on hand to help.

Call the Midwife’s ninth series continues on Sunday night with episode 3. The synopsis for the episode is:

Lucille (Leonie Elliott) is seconded to St Cuthbert’s when a ward Sister is off sick.

Lucille will supervise the pupil midwives and brush up on her hospital care. While there, Lucille experiences hostility from a mother to be, Connie (Hannah Onslow), who is begrudgingly on bed rest because her waters have broken early. Connie’s attitude feels like racism to Lucille, but she powers through to give Connie the best care she can.

Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) goes to the school to give the new pupils their inoculations and is concerned to meet two brothers, Rahul (Ahaan Gupta) and Jalal (Gaavan Kharbanda), who are new and come from Sylhet in East Pakistan (Bangladesh). It is unclear which jabs the boys have had and Nurse Crane takes it upon herself to speak to their parents.

The incubator fund has stalled, and Shelagh (Laura Main) enlists Violet (Annabelle Apsion), Trixie (Helen George), Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Valerie (Jennifer Kirby) to put on a charity fashion show for the community. The girls must think of an exciting theme to drum up interest from the locals, otherwise there’ll be no money raised at all.

Tune in to BBC One at 8pm Sunday to see the episode. Preview it with our gallery below: