Call the Midwife series 9 episode 2 preview

Call the Midwife returned for its ninth series on Sunday night.

The opening episode saw the action pick up in January 1965 as the Nonnatus House team was stunned by the death of Winston Churchill. Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) delivered a baby during a power outage. Fred (Cliff Parisi) fixed it but on his way out he found an abandoned newborn baby in a dustbin.

Meanwhile Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) met heavily pregnant Dena (Jenny Rainsford) and her ten year-old son Terry (Jordan Nash). She managed to secure them a new council flat in one of the Tower Blocks.

The series continues on Sunday night and the synopsis for for episode 2 is:

Leading up to Mother’s Day, the team must survive Lent and are forced to give up more than just cigarettes and sugar: A thief has been pinching their milk as well and Fred (Cliff Parisi) and Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) try to catch them.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, second-time mum Laverne (Carly Bawden) hopes her baby will be born on Mother’s Day and Valerie (Jennifer Kirby) is on hand to help her. However, with Laverne and her husband Ken (Harry Neale) saving up for a house, it blindsides them when Florrie (Amanda Root), Laverne’s mum, starts forgetting things.

At the antenatal and baby clinic, Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) proudly shows off her plant from SGT Woolf (Trevor Cooper), their gentle romance is blooming. However, their harmony is abruptly thrown into jeopardy.

Call the Midwife airs at 8pm Sunday on BBC One. Preview the episode with our gallery below: