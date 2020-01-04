Call the Midwife series 9 episode 1 preview

Call the Midwife returns to our screens for a new series on Sunday night following its latest outing on Christmas Day.

If you want to avoid all spoilers for Call the Midwife series 9, stop reading this article now.

The synopsis for the first episode of the new series is:

It is January 1965 and, along with the rest of the UK, the Nonnatus House team is stunned by the death of Winston Churchill.

His State Funeral procession brings millions to the capital, causing road closures and congestion, and is avidly watched on TV by Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt).

While working on night duty at the maternity home, Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) is delivering a baby when suddenly there’s a power outage. Fred (Cliff Parisi) is soon on hand to fix it, but on his way out he follows an unusual sound and finds, abandoned in a dustbin, a newborn baby.

At a run-down homeless unit, Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) meets heavily pregnant Dena (Jenny Rainsford) and her ten year-old son Terry (Jordan Nash). Determined to help them move into a proper home in time for baby’s arrival, Nurse Crane manages to secure them a new council flat in one of the Tower Blocks.

Meanwhile Trixie, Lucille and Valerie (Jennifer Kirby) enter a tights competition in the hopes of winning a year’s supply of hosiery.

Call the Midwife returns at 8pm Sunday on BBC One. Preview the episode with our gallery below: