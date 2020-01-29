Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad series 2 episode 5 preview

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad took a turn for the painful during its latest episode.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, stop reading now.

In episode four, Bradley and Barney left Kentucky and travelled 150 miles north to the mid-west city of Dayton, Ohio – the birthplace of aviation. They got the chance to take to the air as a passenger in the Wright B Flyer, designed by the famous Wright Brothers.

Barney then surprised Bradley by announcing he was having a flying lesson and that his Dad was going to be his passenger.

Bradley had his head in his hands: “Why has everything got to be so high up? Like I’ve got to jump out of a plane, I’ve got to jump off a cliff. Why is it all about heights?”

Barney replied, “Yeah weird, almost like I know what your fears are!”

The father and son then headed to Waynesville, where Barney had planned an All-American Saturday night out at a bull-riding rodeo. The pair rode bulls and Bradley came off, causing himself a pretty serious injury.

The synopsis for episode 5 is:

In episode five, Bradley is on the mend following his rodeo injury and determined to get back behind the wheel of the RV. The pair head to Niagara Falls, one of the most iconic natural wonders in the world, nestled between Canada and the US.

During the episode Bradley and Barney also head towards the Canadian border to Lake Placid in Upstate New York for some winter sports, try to get the RV onto a small cargo ferry to get to Vermont, and indulge in a spot of dog sledding.

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad continues at 8pm Wednesday on ITV.