Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad series 2 episode 4 preview

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad reached the half-way point of its second series tonight.

The third episode saw Bradley and Barney venturing to Kentucky. Their first stop was at the Daniel Boone National Park and then the duo moved on to the top of Red River Gorge for a 130 foot abseil.

Following that nerve-shredding experience, Bradley was told by Barney that they would be going ghost-hunting in a haunted school. They met with Darrell Whisman who owns Poasttown Elementary who showed them eerie footage of ghostly goings-on at the former school.

Reluctantly they took part in a paranormal investigation around the building with a pair of professional ghost-hunters.

Finally, Bradley and Barney headed to a Louisville boxing gym to be put through their paces in the ring.

The synopsis for episode 4 is:

In episode four, Bradley and Barney leave Kentucky behind and travel 150 miles north to the mid-west city of Dayton, Ohio – the birthplace of aviation. Barney surprises Bradley by asking him to be a passenger while he has a flying lesson.

The duo also travels to Waynesville for some bull-riding and they pick up some cowboy clobber from a Western store to get kitted out for their big night.

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad continues at 8pm Wednesday on ITV.