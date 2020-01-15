Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad series 2 episode 3 preview

Bradley Walsh survived another adventure with his son on series 2 episode 2 of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

After leaving Florida behind, the father and son travelled to the mountains of Georgia to try and spot Big Foot. They arrived at Tallulah Falls, which is featured in one of Bradley’s favourite films Deliverance, and that’s where Barney informed him they’d be going white water rafting.

Travelling a three-mile stretch of the Chattooga River by canoe was their challenge and they succeeded in completing it.

Following that they headed to a Hillbilly Jam and the next day they drove 60 miles into Tennessee for some fun in The Great Smoky Mountains and to meet some local lumberjacks where Bradley and Barney took part in axe throwing and cross-cut sawing.

The final contest involved log rolling and then Bradley and Barney headed off to meet a Big Foot expert.

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad continues on Wednesday and in episode 3 Bradley and Barney head further north into the state of Kentucky where Bradley is put to the test with a spot of abseiling, ghost-hunting and boxing.

Not known for his love of thrill-seeking and adventure, Bradley isn’t happy when he finds out that he’s expected to abseil 130 feet following a climb at the Daniel Boone National Park.

And that’s only the beginning of Bradley’s nightmare in the next episode…

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad continues at 8pm Wednesday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: