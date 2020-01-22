Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad series 2 episode 3 clip – watch Bradley and Barney meet a ghost hunter

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad continues tonight and we’ve got a clip from episode 3 to share with you.

In the clip Bradley and Barney meet up with Darrell Whisman, who owns Poasttown Elementary and shows them eerie footage of ghostly goings-on at the former school. Watch the clip below:

They agree to take part in a paranormal investigation around the building with a pair of professional ghost-hunters. As they disappear into the depths of the dark corridors and creepy classrooms, Bradley plays practical jokes on Barney to try to scare him.

But the joke is on Bradley when a sudden unexpected encounter changes his previously-cynical mind…

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad is on tonight at 8pm on ITV.