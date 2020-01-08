Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad returns to ITV tonight – watch a clip

Bradley Walsh and his 21-year-old son Barney are hitting the road together again for a new six-part series of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, which starts tonight on ITV.

Ahead of the first episode airing, a clip has been released that shows Barney informing his dad of their next adventure. By the look of the clip Bradley isn’t very happy and he’s going to take some convincing…

Just over a year ago Bradley and Barney undertook a road trip across America, something Bradley didn’t do particularly willingly. At the end of the series they arrive in the deep South so to kick off the new series they’re starting in the Florida Keys.

Their route will take in Florida, Georgia and then head north through the East Coast states. The trip promises more thrills, spills and excessive adrenaline levels thanks to a spot of shark diving and the lure of white-water rafting.

In episode one, Bradley and Barney are back on American soil in the Sunshine State of Florida and Bradley is tentatively behind the wheel of their massive new RV, complete with its surprise customised ‘BRADNEY’ number plate. After immediately taking the wrong route, anxious Bradley claims: “This just seems a little bit wider than the other one Barn…we’re back on the road son!”

Key West in Florida was home to Ernest Hemingway, one of Bradley’s favourite writers, so the first stop on the agenda is a trip to the iconic writer’s favourite bar, Sloppy Joe’s. The first episode also sees them head 250 miles north to Jupiter, a beautiful beach town on the Atlantic coast, where they’ll pay homage to Hemingway by going shark cage diving!

Bradley doesn’t react well: “I ain’t going in no shark cage and that’s the end of that. I’d rather jump out of another plane. They’re sharks! Their job is to be dangerous! What do you do? I’m a shark. What do you do for a living? I’m dangerous. That’s the end of it.”

Don’t miss Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad at 8pm on ITV tonight. Preview the episode with our gallery below: