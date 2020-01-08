Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad episode 2 preview

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad returned for a new six-part series tonight and the duo hit the ground running.

After embarking on a pilgrimage to Ernest Hemingway’s favourite bar, Sloppy Joe’s in Key West, Florida, Barney took his dad to Jupiter where they went shark cage diving. Bradley wasn’t best pleased when he found out where they were going but his son eventually talked him into it.

Following the ordeal, which included Bradley screaming at a large tuna, he said, “Get my anxiety pills ready…That’s not for me mate. Best thing for fish is on a plate, next to some chips.”

To settle their nerves they then went to Lake Ida on Delray Beach for a spot of hydro flight waterjet boarding before driving to the oldest city in the US, St Augustine, home to nearly 50 retirement homes.

After meeting the locals, Bradley enjoyed a gentle singsong and some peaceful fishing by the stunning lake at sunset.

In the next episode, Bradley and Barney leave Florida behind and head north to the mountains of Georgia where they hoped to see the legendary Big Foot. Bradley, of course, is sceptical saying, “I’ve never heard so much toffee in my life.”

Over the course of the episode they visit Tallulah Falls, which is feature in one of Bradley’s favourite films Deliverance, travel by canoe on the Chattooga River in South Carolina, head to a Hillbilly Jam to experience the mountain tradition of clog dancing and get involved in a lumberjack competition.

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad continues at 8pm Wednesday on ITV.