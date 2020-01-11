BOXPARK is the official screening partner of ITV’s Love Island

BOXPARK has teamed up with ITV to become the official screening partner for Love Island 2020 in association with Rekorderlig.

The Wembley and Croydon venues will cover both the winter and the summer series enabling fans to watch all the action with daily screenings starting on Sunday 12th January 2020. The daily episodes can be viewed from dedicated screening rooms inside BOXPARK Wembley and Croydon’s Terrace area which will be transformed into iconic Love Island villas, complete with colourful beach props and decorations.

To set the scene further, both BOXPARK venues will be serving Love Island-themed cocktails, including ‘It Is What It Is’, ‘Connection’ and ‘Coupled Up’.

Fans will be able to partake in weekly events including special guest appearances from the previous Islanders, recreating some of the Islanders’ favourite challenges, and everything in between.

At BOXPARK Croydon resident DJ Nadia Jae (BBC 1Xtra) will host on Wednesdays and Sideman (BBC 1Xtra) at BOXPARK Wembley on Thursdays. They’ll be playing music, entertaining fans and sharing their opinions alongside a range of guests.

Screenings are completely free to attend, but to avoid getting dumped from the Island, fans are encouraged to grab tickets which guarantee entry and a Love Island cocktail on arrival.

If you want to book ahead it’ll cost you £10, which gives you guaranteed entry and a themed cocktail or you can turn up on the day and pay nothing but entry will not be guaranteed.

There are also amplified event tickets:

£10 (guaranteed entry & a themed cocktail)

£20 (guaranteed entry, a themed cocktail, 2019 Love Islander photo opportunity & priority seating)

For more information and tickets head to https://www.boxpark.co.uk/loveisland.