Belgravia starts on ITV this Sunday – preview episode 1

Belgravia, the new limited series from the creative team behind Downton Abbey, kicks off on ITV this Sunday.

Julian Fellows adapts his best-selling novel of the same name with arnival’s Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant executive producing alongside Liz Trubridge and Fellowes. John Alexander (Sense & Sensibility, Trust Me) will direct all episodes with Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) producing.

Watch the trailer below:

Belgravia stars Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Philip Glenister (Mad Dogs), Harriet Walter (The Crown) Alice Eve (She’s Out Of My League), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children), Richard Goulding (The Windsors), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adam James (Band of Brothers), Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton), Diana Hardcastle (Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Paul Ritter (Chernobyl), Saskia Reeves (Luther) and Jack Bardoe in his first television role.

The synopsis for episode 1 is:

The Trenchard family have recently ascended to the aristocratic society of London’s Belgravia, but a decades old love affair comes back to haunt them and jeopardise the happiness of many.

Belgravia begins at 9pm Sunday on ITV. Preview it with our gallery below: