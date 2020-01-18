Batwoman coming to E4 this year

Batwoman has been acquired by E4 in the UK it been announced.

The latest spin-off from the Arrowverse sees Ruby Rose (Orange is the New Black) as Kate Kane aka Batwoman. The character first appeared Elseworlds, the 2018 Arrowverse spin-off and was commissioned to series shortly after.

Kate Kane is the first openly gay female lead of a live-action Super Hero show.

Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is in despair, overrun by criminal gangs. Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang target her father Jacob (Dougray Scott – Mission: Impossible 2) and his security firm.

In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes – a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her stepsister Mary (Nicole Kang – You, The Code, Swallow) and crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson – The Sun is Also a Star, Luke Cage), Kate continues the legacy of her missing cousin Bruce Wayne, while combatting the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten – Reign, Birds of Prey, Imposters).

Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, she soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

It also stars Meagan Tandy (Survivor’s Remorse, Teen Wolf) as Officer Sophie Moore and Elizabeth Anweis (9-1-1, The Affair) as Catherine Hamilton-Kane.

Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, Batwoman is executive produced by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Titans, Wonder Woman) and Sarah Schechter (Blindspot, Riverdale).

No premiere date has been announced yet for Batwoman and it’s unclear how it’s going to work when it comes to crossovers given that Sky One has the rights to Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.