TV News

Alex Scott is the tenth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Alex and Neil
BBC/Ray Burmiston
Laura Cooney

Laura is a music and lifestyle blogger with a particular interest in country music, and occasional writer for Entertainment Focus.

Previous Article
The Walking Dead season 10b air date confirmed by AMC
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you