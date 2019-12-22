A Christmas Carol starring Guy Pearce starts tonight on BBC One

A new take on Charles Dickens’ iconic ghost story A Christmas Carol begins on BBC One tonight.

With a story by Steven Knight (Taboo, Peaky Blinders), A Christmas Carol is a spine-tingling immersion into Scrooge’s dark night of the soul. The three-part series, which airs over three consecutive nights, sees Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential, Momento) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Watch the trailer below:

Misanthropic businessman Ebenezer Scrooge (Guy Pearce) refuses to treat Christmas as different to any other day, much to Bob Cratchit’s (Joe Alwyn) chagrin, as he is desperate to leave work and get home to his family on Christmas Eve.

Scrooge’s dead former business partner Jacob Marley (Stephen Graham) begs for peace in his coffin. Having repented himself, the Spirits have news for him. He will linger in purgatory until Scrooge himself repents, something Marley knows he will never do.

Tim (Lenny Rush) writes his yearly thank-you letter to cousin Jack, thanking him for the money that saved his life, but Mary’s (Vinette Robinson) prickly reaction rouses Bob’s suspicions.

A spooked Scrooge is visited by Marley, who has a warning: Scrooge will be visited by three Spirits.

A Christmas Carol starts tonight at 9pm on BBC One and continues tomorrow (23rd December) and Christmas Eve (24th December). Preview the first episode with our gallery below: