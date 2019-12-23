A Christmas Carol episode 3 preview

The second episode of the three-part BBC One adaptation of A Christmas Carol has just finished and we can’t wait for the final part tomorrow night.

Steven Knight’s (Taboo, Peaky Blinders) take on the classic Dickens tale has been an absolute joy, chilling and entertaining in equal parts. The series comes to an end tomorrow night on BBC One and we’re not sure we’re ready!

After The Spirit of Christmas Present (Charlotte Riley) shows him the humanity he has forgotten and The Spirit Of Christmas Future (Jason Flemyng) shows him his desolate future, Scrooge (Guy Pearce) is forced to face the cruel consequences of his actions.

But will he repent?

You’ll have to tune in to find out although if you’re familiar with the story, we’re sure you can hazard a decent guess!

A Christmas Carol concludes at 9pm tomorrow night on BBC One. Preview the episode with our gallery below: