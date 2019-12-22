A Christmas Carol episode 2 preview

A Christmas Carol began tonight on BBC One and the new adaptation will run over three consecutive nights.

Tonight’s episode set the scene and delivered a more gothic take on the classic tale than many people will be used to seeing. Tomorrow night the second episode will air a Scrooge (Guy Pearce) continues his journey.

As midnight strikes, as warned by Marley (Stephen Graham), Scrooge is visited by the Spirit of Christmas Past (Andy Serkis).

He takes Scrooge on a deeply personal journey, exposing his darkest childhood memories, his cut-throat business manner, his isolation and manipulation of those around him, including The Cratchits.

An original take on Dickens’s iconic ghost story by Steven Knight (Taboo, Peaky Blinders). A Christmas Carol is a spine-tingling immersion into Scrooge’s dark night of the soul.

A Christmas Carol continues tomorrow at 9pm (23rd December) and concludes on Christmas Eve (24th December). Preview the second episode with our gallery below: