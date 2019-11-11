2020 Strictly Come Dancing Live arena tour reveals celebrity line-up

The celebrity line-up has been announced for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing Live arena tour.

The seven celebrities taking part are Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott, actress Catherine Tyldesley, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, actor Kelvin Fletcher, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell and social media sensation Saffron Barker.

Kelvin Fletcher said: “The Strictly experience is really like no other – the training and work that goes into it is immense. I feel like I’ve really pushed myself, but it’s completely worth it. I’m very much looking forward to continuing this adventure on tour next year!”

Alex Scott MBE said: “I’m really excited for next year’s tour – I hope I’ll get the chance to perform some of my favourite routines again. Strictly has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m thrilled that I’ll get to dance for everyone who has voted for me on the TV series.”

They will be joined by new tour host and reigning Strictly champion Stacey Dooley, and the tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood (who also directs the tour) and Bruno Tonioli. The line-up of professional dancers will be announced soon.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live arena tour will kick off on 16th January 2019 and will run for 33 shows.

The full run of shows is:

16–19 January – Arena Birmingham 0844 338 8000

(Thursday 16th at 7.30pm, Friday 17th at 7.30pm, Saturday 18th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 19th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

21-22 January – Aberdeen P&J Live Arena 0844 477 9000

(Tuesday 21st at 7.30pm, Wednesday 22nd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

24 January – Leeds First Direct Arena 0844 248 1585

(Friday 24th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

25-26 January – Manchester Arena 0844 847 8000

(Saturday 25th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 26th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

28 January – Dublin 3Arena 0844 847 2455

(Tuesday 28th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

29-30 January – Belfast SSE Arena 0844 847 2455

(Wednesday 29th at 7.30pm, Thursday 30th at 2.00pm & 7.30pm)

1-2 February – Glasgow The SSE Hydro 0844 395 4000

(Saturday 1st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 2nd at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

4-5 February – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 0843 373 3000

(Tuesday 4th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Wednesday 5th at 2.00pm* & 7.30pm)

7-9 February – London The O2 Arena 0844 856 0202

(Friday 7th at 7.30pm, Saturday 8th at 2.30 pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 9th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

Tickets are on sale now from https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/M1zGN.