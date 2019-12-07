Red Riding Hood The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto review

If you’re an ice-cold Scrooge like me, take one benefit from the rapidly quickening Christmas cycle with the welcome return of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto at Leeds City Varieties.

This year, the Music Hall’s celebrated pocket-sized pantomime lands in the form of Red Riding Hood — a much-loved Brothers Grimm morality tale expanded by Peter Rowe into a winter wonderland adventure with over a dozen pop hit songs.

The story is much the same as every other panto formula; we have a darling female lead, a cape-twirling villain, a dashing prince, a fairy godmother and of course the obligatory pantomime dame on the hunt for a new man.

Naturally, the buoyant plot keeps the kiddies fully enthralled, but adults will appreciate an added dimension of terrible jokes, saucy humour and bold, brassy rock numbers from the Sixties up to the present day.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll panto is unique as it capitalises on the jewel-like scale of its Music Hall stage. The knockabout business takes flight in a challenging space not much larger than the average-sized living room, giving the action a frantic and intimate quality.

Yet extensive dance and choreography is meticulously directed to make maximum use of every inch, and the whole thing feels like an epic musical in miniature.

A live band — comprised of acting talent on sax, trombone, trumpet and more — is positioned upstage and visible throughout, giving insight into the resourcefulness of the cast as instruments are swapped over for each big number. It’s a fascinating reminder of the wide range of effort, energy and talent involved.

The ensemble is headed up by Lucy Keirl as Red Riding Hood, in a delightful songbird performance that’s bound to enchant kids. Opposite, Ben Mabberly brings a West End vocal quality as the swarthy Prince Florizel, heir to the throne.

Benjamin Stratton is devilishly good fun in a dual role as Jasper De Ville and Lupus the wolf, whilst Claire Greenway delivers a sprinkle of festive magic as Fairy Cherry Blossom. Rock ‘n’ Roll panto veteran Kenny Davies returns in a boundless turn as Ruffles and Jack Frost — showcasing his great ability for physical comedy.

The acid test for a great panto is the quality of its dame and this year one of the finest returns to the Rock ‘n’ Roll panto. Simon Nock is an unstoppable force as Grandma Millie and is, for my money, the best on today’s panto circuit.

It’s dizzying to see Simon Nock and his sizable knockers back in action, handing over an outrageous performance with innuendo as close to the knuckle as you’d dare go. The performance rips from cougar to trucker in a flash, and Nock’s peerless destruction of the fourth wall — with relentless badgering of the audience — drives the show into blistering hysteria. Seriously, this is a masterclass dame.

Much praise must also go to the show’s the costume team headed up by Kate Rossiter, who escalates the dame’s dizzying bad taste to operatic levels with every scene. Judith Croft’s set design, combined with gig-quality sound and lighting, further enhances this small-scale show with big-scale production values.

So, it’s Christmas and the Rock ‘n’ Roll pantomime is back, and better than ever. If you’re looking for one panto to pick this season, Red Riding Hood is the one. It’s pitched perfectly at kids whilst delivering enough rock and smut to keep the folks happy. Not sure what granny will make of a joke about Millie’s lemon drizzle, though…

Cast: Lucy Keirl, Ben Mabberly, Ben Stratton, Simon Nock, Kenny Davies, Claire Greenway, Laura Sillett, Rachael Garness, Lana Walker, Mike Slader Director: Rob Salmon Writer: Peter Rowe Theatre: Leeds City Varieties Running time: 130 minutes Dates: Friday 29th November 2019 to Sunday 12th January 2020.

Tickets: cityvarieties.co.uk or call Box Office on 0113 243 08 08.