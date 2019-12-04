Band of Gold review

Kay Mellor’s Band of Gold was a sensational TV hit in the mid-Nineties and ran for three series. Today, its exploration of women living life on ‘the lane’ returns in a bold new theatrical version, premiering at Leeds Grand Theatre ahead of a national tour.

Inspired by research into the lives and experiences of sex workers on the streets of Leeds and Bradford, the play unpacks the story of four very different women in a time of woeful minimum wages and ineffective income support services.

These are independent women who value their time at more than just a few pounds an hour — and if that means earning better money through the oldest game in business, then so be it.

We meet aspirational Anita, in a comical performance from Laurie Brett, who doesn’t consider herself to be a professional at all. Rose, brought to life by Gaynor Faye, is a hard-edged team leader with a secret past. Emma Osman’s effusive and headstrong Carol is a young mother, intent on keeping her work and parenting separate. And then there’s the ill-fated Gina (Sacha Parkinson), a recently separated and fragile woman with mounting debts to repay.

Distilling a complex series of TV scripts into a coherent two-act play for stage can’t have been a simple task. But in under two-and-a-half hours, Mellor hands over a brisk plot with a surprising tragedy at its centre, climaxing in a rewarding twist.

Tonally, the play covers everything you could ask for — from the darkest, desperate tragedy to most absurdist and heartwarming comedy. There’s even a touch of cabaret singing to vamp up a variety atmosphere.

The result is a lean thriller made up of short scenes, cut across several locations, in an almost televisual style. In the hands of a lesser skilled writer-director, it could feel dangerously plot-driven, but a wealth of colourful dialogue jumps from the page and gives the women of the lane an authentic voice which is seized by the cast.

That said, the rapid pace leaves little breathing space for all the characters to dazzle. Shane Ward’s Detective Newall only crops up in the second act and is mostly forgettable, whilst the unmasked villain of the piece suffers a little from a last-scene confession to quickly tie things up.

This would be a problem if the play was all about the men, but it isn’t — and that’s the point. Band of Gold is an empowering period piece that fearlessly explores a distinctly silent world of powerful female voices — providing fresh agency and representation to a subculture that is still on the edge of society today.

Cast: Laurie Brett, Gaynor Faye, Keiron Richardson, Shayne Ward, Andrew Dunn, Sacha Parkinson, Emma Osman, Olwen May, Steve Garti, Joe Mallalieu, Mark Sheals, Shareesa Valentine. Director: Kay Mellor Theatre: Leeds Grand Theatre Running time: 140 minutes Dates: Thursday 28th November to Saturday 14th December 2019.

Tickets: Visit leedsgrandtheatre.com or call the Box Office on 0844 848 2700.