Band of Gold review

Band of Gold at Leeds Grand Theatre
Credit: Rollem Productions
Samuel Payne

Reviewer of Theatre in the North, including releases of classic film and television.

Previous Article
The Wizard of Oz review
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you