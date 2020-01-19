Thriller Live headlined by local talent at Manchester Opera House

Manchester-born singer David Julien is to celebrate two years starring in Thriller Live by headlining the show in his home city at Manchester Opera House from 10th February.

David studied Performing Arts at Winstanley College, in Wigan, Greater Manchester, performing in the musicals West Side Story, Crazy For You, The Full Monty and Blood Brothers, and first came to public attention in 2012 as an unforgettable finalist on the very first series of The Voice UK.

“To finally get the opportunity to perform these iconic songs in my home city is a dream come true,” he said.

Thriller Live is unlike other West End musicals. There is no script or story, it is instead an eye-popping celebration of the Jacksons’ music legacy, bringing to life on stage distinctive high-energy dancing and the pulsating sound of many of pop’s greatest hits.

Now in its 11th year, the musical is a non-stop playlist featuring highlights from Michael Jackson’s 45-year career, from his time with the Jackson 5 to Thriller, the world’s best-selling album, with an estimated 66 million copies sold to date.

Thriller Live is at Manchester Opera House from 10th – 15th February 2020. Book online at www.atgtickets.com/Manchester or call the Box Office on 0844 871 3018.