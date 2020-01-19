Thriller Live headlined by local talent at Manchester Opera House

David Julien in Thriller Live Manchester Opera House. Credit: Thriller Live.
Credit: Thriller Live
Samuel Payne

Reviewer of Theatre in the North, including releases of classic film and television.

Previous Article
Hyde Park Picture House keeps films spooling during major redevelopment
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you