Theatres of Leeds cancel performances following Coronavirus recommendations

Leeds Grand Theatre
Credit: Leeds Grand Theatre
Samuel Payne

Reviewer of Theatre in the North, including releases of classic film and television.

Previous Article
Win tickets to meet Doctor Who director Graeme Harper in Leeds
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you