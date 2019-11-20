Red Riding Hood the Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto hits Leeds City Varieties

Leeds audiences are invited to pick up their wicker baskets, throw on their red hooded capes and skip on down to the famous music hall for the now legendary festive treat that is a hit with children and adults alike.

“Our Rock ’n’ Roll Pantos have been extremely popular since they were first introduced in 2011,” says Ian Sime, General Manager at City Varieties.

“They have grown year on year and have now become a Christmas tradition for families in Leeds and beyond. Red Riding Hood is a brand-new production from the enchanted pen of Peter Rowe and we are very excited to showcase it at The Varieties.”

A very different format to the traditional Christmas pantomime, Rock ’n’ Roll Pantomimes mix traditional elements of audience participation and corny gags with a jukebox full of classic rock anthems and chart-toppers — all performed live on stage by an ultra-talented cast of actor-musicians.

“There’s also a great feeling of nostalgia and tradition when watching a panto as well made as Cinderella within Leeds City Varieties — a truly beautiful theatre which is world-renowned for its music hall legacy.

Panto is about as close as we can hope to get to that Victorian staple today, and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto makes ingenious use of its jewel-like space to bring depth and scope to its fanciful, fairytale landscape.” – Entertainment Focus review of Cinderella the Rock ‘N’ Roll Pantomime (2018).

Red Riding Hood the Rock ‘N’ Roll Pantomime is at City Varieties Music Hall from Friday 29 November 2019 to Sunday 12 January 2020. Tickets are priced from £14. Book online at cityvarieties.co.uk or call Box Office on 0113 243 08 08.