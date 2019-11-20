Red Riding Hood the Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto hits Leeds City Varieties

Leeds audiences are invited to pick up their wicker baskets, throw on their red hooded capes and skip on down to the famous music hall for the now legendary festive treat that is a hit with children and adults alike.
“Our Rock ’n’ Roll Pantos have been extremely popular since they were first introduced in 2011,” says Ian Sime, General Manager at City Varieties.
“They have grown year on year and have now become a Christmas tradition for families in Leeds and beyond. Red Riding Hood is a brand-new production from the enchanted pen of Peter Rowe and we are very excited to showcase it at The Varieties.”
A very different format to the traditional Christmas pantomime, Rock ’n’ Roll Pantomimes mix traditional elements of audience participation and corny gags with a jukebox full of classic rock anthems and chart-toppersall performed live on stage by an ultra-talented cast of actor-musicians.
Red Riding Hood the Rock ‘N’ Roll Pantomime is at City Varieties Music Hall from Friday 29 November 2019 to Sunday 12 January 2020. Tickets are priced from £14. Book online at cityvarieties.co.uk or call Box Office on 0113 243 08 08.