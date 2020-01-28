The Phantom of the Opera sequel set for Manchester Opera House in Autumn

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to hit musical The Phantom of the Opera is set to arrive in the UK after a hugely successful tour of North America, where it received acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

Love Never Dies picks up 10 years after the Phantom’s disappearance from the Paris Opera House. He has escaped to a new life in New York, where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island.

One of the world’s finest sopranos, Christine accepts an invitation to travel from Paris to New York to perform at a renowned opera house. In a final bid to win back her love, the Phantom lures her from Manhattan to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island, not knowing what is in store…

The musical features lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Ben Elton, based on The Phantom of Manhattan by Frederick Forsyth, additional lyrics by Charles Hart, with orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The show is directed by Simon Phillips, with set and costume design by Gabriela Tylesova, choreography by Graeme Murphy and sound design by Mick Potter.

See Love Never Dies at Manchester Opera House from 14th to 24th October 2020. Book online at atgtickets.com/Manchester.