Peter Andre set to return to all-new Grease tour

Credit: Hugo Glendinning
Samuel Payne

Reviewer of Theatre in the North, including releases of classic film and television.

Previous Article
Thriller Live headlined by local talent at Manchester Opera House
Next Article
The Phantom of the Opera sequel set for Manchester Opera House in Autumn

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you