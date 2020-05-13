NextUp comedy and Piñata join forces with ‘alternative’ Eurovision live stream

NextUp, the digital comedy club streaming incredible unseen sets from the best of comedy’s rising stars, have announced they are partnering with Pinata! to produce an alternative Eurovision song contest on the 15th May.

To be screened live at 8pm via NextUp’s virtual venue NextUp Now, the night will feature 20 comedians who will perform live for the chosen countries or cities. Audiences will be able to vote on their favourites live and the contestants themselves will also be able to vote.

Acts performing on the night include Helen Duff, Helen Bauer, Siblings, Josh Glanc, Dan Wye and Huge Davies. Audiences can live tip the acts and all proceeds go directly to the comedians. Sam Lake will be providing live commentary.

NextUp producer Tom Brandt said ‘Piñata have done an incredible job of lining up amazing comics to take part in this, so we’re delighted to be able to support and help them bring what will be a very special evening of performances to as many people as we can. It’s another chance to bring live, exciting content to everyone still stuck inside during Lockdown, and one we can’t wait to bring to life.’’

NextUp share subscription revenue 50/50 with comedians and also recently launched a Just Giving campaign to help comedians stay afloat during COVID-19. The campaign has raised nearly £100k from some of the most famous names in comedy such as Dawn French and Lee Mack.

Tune in at 8pm on Friday 15th May here https://nextupcomedy.com/eurovision/ and search ‘Heckle the virus’ to donate to the crowdfunder https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hecklethevirus