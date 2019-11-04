Moulin Rouge! The Musical to open in the West End in March 2021

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will open at the Piccadilly Theatre in London in March 2021.

Produced by Global Creatures, the production is currently wowing audiences on Broadway in New York.

“After ten years in development, and following the fantastic response to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York, we are thrilled to be sharing this musical with audiences in the UK. We can’t wait to bring the show to London!,” said producer Carmen Pavlovic, Global Creatures.

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular… Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The musical, which features a lavish, immersive set, follows aspiring writer Christian and dancer Satine as they fall in love. But pressure mounts on Satine as her boss, Moulin Rouge owner Harold Zidler, relies on her to appease the Duke of Monroth, whose money will keep the establishment running.

It brings to life Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. It will be directed by Alex Timbers (Here Lies Love at National Theatre, Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher). The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 18 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award for Red, three-time Academy Award nominee, including for Gladiator and The Aviator), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets; his credits include Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes; credits include The King & I, for which she won the Olivier Award for Best Costume Design), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design; credits include Come From Away) and Sarah Cimino (Make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre where it opened to widespread critical acclaim on 25 July 2019. Further productions have also been announced for Australia and a North American Tour.

For further information head on over to moulinrougemusical.com.