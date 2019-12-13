Lyn Paul set for farewell tour of Blood Brothers in Spring 2020

Bill Kenwright’s production of international smash hit musical Blood Brothers will continue into Spring 2020 and it has been confirmed that Lyn Paul will continue in the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone for her final performances.

Lyn Paul first took on the role in 1997 and has continued to lead the company on numerous tours across the country, including the final West End performances at the Phoenix Theatre in 2012.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

Lyn said: “I’m honoured to have been given the opportunity to undertake this “Farewell Tour” by my good friend, Bill Kenwright. It’s such a privilege to be able to play Mrs Johnstone one final time”.

Lyn rose to fame in the early 1970s as a member of the New Seekers. She was the featured vocalist on their 1972 Eurovision Song Contest entry, ‘Beg, Steal or Borrow’ and lead vocalist on the 1974 number-one hit ‘You Won’t Find Another Fool Like Me’. The groups biggest hit was ‘I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing’, adapted from an advertising jingle for Coca-Cola, which sold over 20 million copies and remains one of the 100 best-selling singles in the UK.

Blood Brothers, written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell has triumphed across the globe. Scooping up four awards for best musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway. The tale started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan. Blood Brothers also ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances, one of only three musicals ever to achieve such a milestone.

Tour dates as follows:

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 February Box Office: 0844 871 7650

Theatre Royal, Brighton www.atgtickets.com/brighton

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 February Box Office: 0844 871 7651

Richmond Theatre www.atgticket.com/richmond

**Tuesday 18– Saturday 29 February Box Office: 0844 847 2455

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 March Box Office: 02871264455

Millennium Forum Theatre www.millenniumforum.co.uk

*Mrs Johnstone to be played by Rebecca Storm at Millennium Forum Theatre

Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 March Box Office: 0300 300 0035

The Auditorium, Grimsby www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Tuesday 17– Saturday 21 March Box Office: 024 7655 3055

Belgrade Theatre. Coventry www.belgrade.co.uk

Tuesday 24– Saturday 28 March Box Office: 01902 429212

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Tuesday 31 March – Saturday 4 April Box Office: 0844 871 7645

New Victoria Theatre, Woking www.atgtickets.com/woking

Tuesday 7 – Saturday 11 April Box Office: 01543 412121

Garrick Theatre, Lichfield www.lichfieldgarrick.com