Full cast revealed for new version of Oliver Twist

Leeds Playhouse and Ramps on the Moon have revealed the full cast for their forthcoming adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, arriving at Leeds Playhouse in late February.

Directed by the Playhouse’s Associate Director Amy Leach and adapted by award-winning playwright Bryony Lavery, the show stars Brooklyn Melvin in the role of Oliver, with Nadeem Islam as the Artful Dodger and Caroline Parker as Fagin.

Nancy will be played by Clare-Louise English against Stephen Collins as Bill Sikes, with Katie Erich as Rose, Rebekah Hill as Luna, and Georgia Jackson as Fingers.

The cast is completed by Steph Lacey as Mrs Thingummy, Jack Lord as Mr Brownlow, Craig Painting as Mr Sowerberry, Mitesh Soni as Charley Bates and Benjamin Wilson as Mr Bumble.

“Oliver Twist is a vivid, dark and visceral story,” explains Amy Leach.

“I am really excited to explore how adding artistic layers of creative sign language, audio description and captioning can enhance the storytelling for all audience members.”

All performances of Oliver Twist feature integrated creative sign language, audio description and captioning.

Oliver Twist opens in Leeds Playhouse’s Quarry Theatre from 28th February to 21st March 2020, before transferring to Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Nottingham Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres, New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich and Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Book online leedsplayhouse.org.uk or call the box office on 0113 213 7700.