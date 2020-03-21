Kevin Clifton to star in Strictly Ballroom UK and Ireland tour

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton will star in the 2020/2021 UK and Ireland tour of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

He will play the lead role of Scott Hastings, his first role since announcing his departure from BBC One’s flagship entertainment show. The musical is based on the award-winning film of the same name.

Kevin said, “I’m beyond excited to be finally fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood again! I really can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK from September this year in what’s set to be an incredible show!”

The show is directed by Craig Revel Horwood and it will kick off in Nottingham on 26th September 2020. It will then waltz around the UK & Ireland before culminating in Reading in June 2021.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom.

The musical features a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, and it brings together a sublime cast of over 20 world class performers. This tour will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.

The 2020 dates are:

26/09/2020 – 03/10/2020 Nottingham Theatre Royal

05/10/2020 – 10/10/2020 Wolverhampton Grand

12/10/2020 – 17/10/2020 Hull New Theatre

20/10/2020 – 24/10/2020 Milton Keynes Theatre

26/10/2020 – 31/11/2020 Sunderland Empire

02/11/2020 – 07/11/2020 Bristol Hippodrome

09/11/2020 – 14/11/2020 Bromley Churchill Theatre

16/11/2020 – 21/11/2020 Edinburgh Playhouse

23/11/2020 – 28/11/2020 York Grand Opera House

30/11/2020 – 05/12/2020 Salford The Lowry

21/12/2020 – 02/01/2021 Guildford G Live

The 2021 dates are:

04/01/2021 – 09/01/2021 Northampton Royal & Derngate

11/01/2021 – 16/01/2021 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

18/01/2021 – 23/01/2021 Norwich Theatre Royal – On sale soon

25/01/2021 – 30/01/2021 Llandudno Venue Cymru

01/02/2021 – 06/02/2021 Aylesbury Waterside

08/02/2021 – 13/02/2021 Darlington Hippodrome

15/02/2021 – 20/02/2021 Newcastle Theatre Royal

22/02/2021 – 27/02/2021 Wimbledon New Theatre

01/03/2021 – 06/03/2021 Bournemouth Pavilion

08/03/2021 – 13/03/2021 Dublin Bord Gais – On sale soon

15/03/2021 – 20/03/2021 Derry Millennium Forum Theatre

22/03/2021 – 27/03/2021 Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre

29/03/2021 – 03/04/2021 Peterborough New Theatre

05/04/2021 – 10/04/2021 Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

12/04/2021 – 17/04/2021 Sheffield Lyceum – On sale soon

19/04/2021 – 24/04/2021 Glasgow Kings Theatre

26/04/2021 – 01/05/2021 Liverpool Empire

03/05/2021 – 08/05/2021 Canterbury Marlowe

10/05/2021 – 15/05/2021 Birmingham Hippodrome

17/05/2021 – 22/05/2021 Plymouth Theatre Royal – On sale soon

24/05/2021 – 29/05/2021 Blackpool Opera House

31/05/2021 – 05/06/2021 Bradford The Alhambra Theatre – On sale soon

07/06/2021 – 12/06/2021 Southampton Mayflower

14/06/2021 – 19/06/2021 Ipswich Regent

21/06/2021 – 26/06/2021 Reading The Hexagon

Tickets are on sale now from strictlyballroomtour.co.uk.