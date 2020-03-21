Theatre News

Kevin Clifton to star in Strictly Ballroom UK and Ireland tour

Kevin Clifton
Dave Hogan
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Theatres of Leeds cancel performances following Coronavirus recommendations
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you