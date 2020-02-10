John Partridge set for Leeds Grand Theatre in Cabaret

Kander and Ebb’s landmark musical Cabaret returns to Leeds Grand Theatre this March.

Directed by Rufus Norris and produced by Bill Kenwright, Cabaret features some of the most iconic songs in musical theatre, including Money Makes the World Go Round, Two Ladies, Maybe This Time and Cabaret.

Set against the chilling backdrop of Nazi Germany, the musical is also fearless in its study of one of the darkest periods of modern history.

Heading up the production as the enigmatic Emcee is musical theatre legend John Partridge, well known to TV audiences as EastEnders’ Christian Clarke.

Kara Lily Hayworth, best known for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Cilla Black in Cilla the Musical, will star as Sally Bowles. She is joined by singer and screen icon Anita Harris as Fraulein Schneider.

Since its Broadway premiere in 1966, Cabaret has won a staggering number of stage and screen awards, including eight Oscars, seven BAFTAs and 13 Tonys.

The version which hits the Grand this season has also enjoyed two smash-hit West End runs and has picked up two Olivier Awards.

“Cabaret is an urgent, indelible musical which is purposefully shocking and peerlessly outrageous. Poignant and defiant in its final, chilling message, this is a must-see musical which has lost none of its fearless, iconic vivacity. Don’t miss it.” – 5-star Entertainment Focus review of the touring version.

Cabaret is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday 3rd to Saturday 7th March 2020. Book online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or call Box Office on 0844 848 2700.