As Hyde Park Picture House starts work on a major redevelopment project, the cinema has confirmed it will continue screening movies through it’s On the Road film programme.

This year’s Picture House Project will see the cinema undergo essential conservation work to the façade and existing auditorium, alongside the creation of new facilities – including a larger foyer space and a second screen located in the cinema’s large basement.

The project will also allow the cinema’s history to be explored and celebrated through archival screenings, heritage tours and educational workshops.

Whilst the work is underway, the film programme will keep going. Starting mid-February, the cinema will begin screening an exciting mix of independent films, documentaries, cult-classics and family favourites – working in partnership with venues including Leeds University Union, Heart in Headingley, The Brunswick and the Brudenell Social Club.

It was also announced that Francis Lee, the BAFTA-nominated writer and director of the acclaimed 2017 hit God’s Own Country, is set to become the Picture House’s first-ever patron.

Yorkshire-born and an avid supporter of the cinema, Lee is currently working on his new film Ammonite starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, due for release later this year.

“The Picture House team have been very supportive of me from the beginning of my career as a filmmaker; our association beginning in 2012 when they screened my very first short film,” explains Lee.

As well as support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project has only been made possible thanks to significant backing from Leeds City Council and the Garfield Weston Foundation; alongside funding support from Film Hub North, Leeds Inspired the Pilgrim Trust, the Gwyneth Forrester Trust and the Co-op Community Fund.

The cinema remains open as normal until the end of February with a busy upcoming schedule of the latest new independent releases, including Jojo Rabbit, 1917, Waves, The Lighthouse and Parasite.

Book tickets and find out more at hydeparkpicturehouse.co.uk