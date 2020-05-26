Theatre News

Derren Brown postpones Showman premiere to February 2021

Derren Brown
Derren Brown
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
NextUp comedy and Piñata join forces with 'alternative' Eurovision live stream
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you