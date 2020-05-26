Derren Brown postpones Showman premiere to February 2021

Derren Brown has postponed his show Showman to 2021 with the premiere now due to take place in February 2021.
His first new live show in six years, Showman was due to kick off this year but has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.
Derren commented: “We were all ready to open Showman when the tour had to be postponed. Now, after sitting around in my pants for months I am so, so eager to get this show on the road. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who bought tickets and then was told they had to wait. Let’s get together and have hug and a party”.
The new tour dates in full:
February 22 – 28 – Orchard Theatre, Dartford
March 2 – 6 – New Theatre, Oxford
March 9 – 13 – Victoria Theatre, Woking
March 23 – 27 – Theatre Royal, Plymouth
March 30 – April 3 – His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen
April 13 – 17 – Empire Theatre, Sunderland
April 20 – 24 – New Theatre, Hull
April 27 – May 1 – King’s Theatre, Glasgow
May 4 – 8 – Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
May 25 – 29 – Grand Theatre, Leeds
June 1 – June 5 – Pavilion, Bournemouth
June 6 – 19 – The Lowry, Salford Quays
June 22 – 26 – Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
June 29 – July 3 – Theatre Royal, Norwich
July 6 – 10 – Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes
July 13 – 17 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
All existing tickets purchased for Showman remain valid and customers will be contacted directly by their individual venues.
Tickets are now on sale at www.derrenbrown.co.uk.