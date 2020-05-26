Derren Brown postpones Showman premiere to February 2021

Derren Brown has postponed his show Showman to 2021 with the premiere now due to take place in February 2021.

His first new live show in six years, Showman was due to kick off this year but has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Derren commented: “We were all ready to open Showman when the tour had to be postponed. Now, after sitting around in my pants for months I am so, so eager to get this show on the road. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who bought tickets and then was told they had to wait. Let’s get together and have hug and a party”.

The new tour dates in full:

February 22 – 28 – Orchard Theatre, Dartford

March 2 – 6 – New Theatre, Oxford

March 9 – 13 – Victoria Theatre, Woking

March 23 – 27 – Theatre Royal, Plymouth

March 30 – April 3 – His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

April 13 – 17 – Empire Theatre, Sunderland

April 20 – 24 – New Theatre, Hull

April 27 – May 1 – King’s Theatre, Glasgow

May 4 – 8 – Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

May 25 – 29 – Grand Theatre, Leeds

June 1 – June 5 – Pavilion, Bournemouth

June 6 – 19 – The Lowry, Salford Quays

June 22 – 26 – Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

June 29 – July 3 – Theatre Royal, Norwich

July 6 – 10 – Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes

July 13 – 17 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

All existing tickets purchased for Showman remain valid and customers will be contacted directly by their individual venues.

Tickets are now on sale at www.derrenbrown.co.uk.