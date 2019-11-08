Comedian Jasper Carrott and impressionist Alistair McGowan announce 16 extra UK tour dates

Comedy duo Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan have announced an additional 16 dates to their current tour due to popular demand.
An Evening Shared With Jasper Carrott & Alistair McGowan is already wowing audiences up and down the country as a show packed with stand-up comedy, impressions, and anecdotes. A further 16 dates have been added to the tour, taking dates through to mid-December.
The tour opens with two shows in Harlow on Friday 15 November and Saturday 16 November, and then travels to Kingston, Croydon, Bath, Retford, Harrogate, Portsmouth, Mold, Lancaster and Ulverston, before finishing on Saturday 14 December on the Isle Of Man, where an extra show has also been added.
Jasper and Alistair have each won a legion of fans in their own right with their own individual styles of comedy. The pair first teamed up for a one-off festival appearance, and it proved so popular with fans that a match was made in comedy heaven and Carrott and McGowan wanted to work together on more projects.
Alistair McGowan commented: “It’s a terrific show and both Jasper and I really enjoy working alongside each other. The audience go away exhausted from laughing having had over two hours of full-on comedy and impressions – which is an extremely satisfying part of live comedy, you experience that instant feedback in front of your very eyes.
“The show has become so popular that I hope we’ll find the time to get together again next year and do it all again. But for now, we look forward to seeing audiences round the country this Autumn.”
Tour dates for AN EVENING SHARED WITH JASPER CARROTT & ALISTAIR MCGOWAN.
PLAYHOUSE, HARLOW
Friday 15 November 2019 at 7.30pm
Saturday 16 November 2019 at 7.30pm
Playhouse Square, Harlow, Essex, CM20 1LS
Website: http://www.harlowplayhouse.co.uk/
Box Office: 01279 431945
ROSE THEATRE, KINGSTON
Sunday 17 November 2019 at 7.30pm
24-26 High Street, Kingston Upon Thames, KT1 1HL
Website: https://www.rosetheatrekingston.org/
Box Office: 020 8174 0090
FAIRFIELD HALLS, CROYDON
Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 7.30pm
Park Lane, Croydon, CR9 1DG
Website: https://www.fairfield.co.uk/
Box Office: 020 3292 0002
FORUM, BATH
Friday 22 November 2019 at 7.30pm
1a Forum Buildings, St James Parade, Bath, BA1 1UG
Website: https://www.bathforum.co.uk
Box Office: 0844 888 9991
MAJESTIC THEATRE, RETFORD
Saturday 23 November 2019 at 7.30pm
Coronation Street, Retford, Nottinghamshire, DN22 6DX
Box Office: 01777 706866
ROYAL HALL, HARROGATE
Sunday 24 November 2019 at 7.30pm
Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2RD
Website: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/
Box Office: 01423 502116
NEW THEATRE ROYAL, PORTSMOUTH
Thursday 28 November 2019 at 7.30pm
Friday 29 November 2019 at 7.30pm
20-24 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, PO1 2DD
Website: https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/
Box Office: 023 9264 9000
THEATR CLWYD, MOLD
Tuesday 3 December 2019 at 7.30pm
Wednesday 4 December 2019 at 7.30pm
Raikes Lane, Mold, Flintshire, CH7 1YA
Website: https://www.theatrclwyd.com/en/
Box Office: 01352 344101/701521
THE GRAND, LANCASTER
Thursday 5 December 2019 at 7.30pm
Friday 6 December 2019 at 7.30pm
St Leonardgate, Lancaster, LA1 1NL
Website: https://lancastergrand.co.uk/
Box Office: 01524 64695
THE CORO, ULVERSTON
Saturday 7 December 2019 at 7.30pm
Coronation Hall, County Square, Ulverston, Cumbria, LA12 7LZ
Website: http://corohall.co.uk/
Box Office: 01229 587140
GAIETY THEATRE, DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN
Friday 13 December 2019 at 7.30pm
Saturday 14 December 2019 at 7.30pm
Villa Marina Arcade, Douglas, Isle Of Man, IM1 2HJ
Website: https://www.villagaiety.com/
Box Office: 01624 600555