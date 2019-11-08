Comedian Jasper Carrott and impressionist Alistair McGowan announce 16 extra UK tour dates

Comedy duo Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan have announced an additional 16 dates to their current tour due to popular demand.

An Evening Shared With Jasper Carrott & Alistair McGowan is already wowing audiences up and down the country as a show packed with stand-up comedy, impressions, and anecdotes. A further 16 dates have been added to the tour, taking dates through to mid-December.

The tour opens with two shows in Harlow on Friday 15 November and Saturday 16 November, and then travels to Kingston, Croydon, Bath, Retford, Harrogate, Portsmouth, Mold, Lancaster and Ulverston, before finishing on Saturday 14 December on the Isle Of Man, where an extra show has also been added.

Jasper and Alistair have each won a legion of fans in their own right with their own individual styles of comedy. The pair first teamed up for a one-off festival appearance, and it proved so popular with fans that a match was made in comedy heaven and Carrott and McGowan wanted to work together on more projects.

Alistair McGowan commented: “It’s a terrific show and both Jasper and I really enjoy working alongside each other. The audience go away exhausted from laughing having had over two hours of full-on comedy and impressions – which is an extremely satisfying part of live comedy, you experience that instant feedback in front of your very eyes.

“The show has become so popular that I hope we’ll find the time to get together again next year and do it all again. But for now, we look forward to seeing audiences round the country this Autumn.”

Tour dates for AN EVENING SHARED WITH JASPER CARROTT & ALISTAIR MCGOWAN.

PLAYHOUSE, HARLOW

Friday 15 November 2019 at 7.30pm

Saturday 16 November 2019 at 7.30pm

Playhouse Square, Harlow, Essex, CM20 1LS

Website: http://www.harlowplayhouse.co.uk/

Box Office: 01279 431945

ROSE THEATRE, KINGSTON

Sunday 17 November 2019 at 7.30pm

24-26 High Street, Kingston Upon Thames, KT1 1HL

Website: https://www.rosetheatrekingston.org/

Box Office: 020 8174 0090

FAIRFIELD HALLS, CROYDON

Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 7.30pm

Park Lane, Croydon, CR9 1DG

Website: https://www.fairfield.co.uk/

Box Office: 020 3292 0002

FORUM, BATH

Friday 22 November 2019 at 7.30pm

1a Forum Buildings, St James Parade, Bath, BA1 1UG

Website: https://www.bathforum.co.uk

Box Office: 0844 888 9991

MAJESTIC THEATRE, RETFORD

Saturday 23 November 2019 at 7.30pm

Coronation Street, Retford, Nottinghamshire, DN22 6DX

Box Office: 01777 706866

ROYAL HALL, HARROGATE

Sunday 24 November 2019 at 7.30pm

Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2RD

Website: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/

Box Office: 01423 502116

NEW THEATRE ROYAL, PORTSMOUTH

Thursday 28 November 2019 at 7.30pm

Friday 29 November 2019 at 7.30pm

20-24 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, PO1 2DD

Website: https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/

Box Office: 023 9264 9000

THEATR CLWYD, MOLD

Tuesday 3 December 2019 at 7.30pm

Wednesday 4 December 2019 at 7.30pm

Raikes Lane, Mold, Flintshire, CH7 1YA

Website: https://www.theatrclwyd.com/en/

Box Office: 01352 344101/701521

THE GRAND, LANCASTER

Thursday 5 December 2019 at 7.30pm

Friday 6 December 2019 at 7.30pm

St Leonardgate, Lancaster, LA1 1NL

Website: https://lancastergrand.co.uk/

Box Office: 01524 64695

THE CORO, ULVERSTON

Saturday 7 December 2019 at 7.30pm

Coronation Hall, County Square, Ulverston, Cumbria, LA12 7LZ

Website: http://corohall.co.uk/

Box Office: 01229 587140

GAIETY THEATRE, DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN

Friday 13 December 2019 at 7.30pm

Saturday 14 December 2019 at 7.30pm

Villa Marina Arcade, Douglas, Isle Of Man, IM1 2HJ

Website: https://www.villagaiety.com/

Box Office: 01624 600555