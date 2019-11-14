Theatre News

Cast announced for BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical

Back to the Future The Musical
Angela Johnson

Angela is Theatre Editor at Entertainment Focus. A journalist and writer, she's a 'plastic' scouser now living in London. She loves absorbing all 'the arts' the capital has to offer, especially live comedy.

Previous Article
Comedian Jasper Carrott and impressionist Alistair McGowan announce 16 extra UK tour dates
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you