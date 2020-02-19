The Vasco Mini 2 is the must have translation tool for any traveller

You know how it is. You did a bit of French at school then take a trip to France at some point later in life, you try out your language skills only for the other person to reply in English as it’s far easier for them rather than trying to decipher your mangled attempt at their language. If this sounds familiar or if you’ve ever found yourself stuck for a translation in a foreign country then the Vasco Mini 2 could be just the thing for you.

The Vasco Mini 2 is a small-sized translator that can easily fit in your pocket and translate to/from over 50 different languages. The Mini 2 is made even better by the fact that it comes with its own SIM card pre-installed so there is no need to connect it to a phone or wifi in order to use it. There won’t be any extra data charges wither meaning you can always use your Mini 2 in a supported country for free.

View the Vasco Mini 2 trailer below:

Most of us rely on Google Translate for translations and whilst it works very well for European translations it can find itself wanting when translating Asian languages. This is why the Mini 2 uses 2 other leading translation services alongside Google to ensure your translations are as good as possible. The Mini 2 uses Ivona speech synthesisers to ensure that what you are trying to say is done so with the best possible pronunciation.

Vasco has servers in many countries around the world and the device will auto-connect to the nearest ensuring you get the best possible speed. It also comes with a specialised noise reduction microphone, 7″ loudspeakers and function to send your translation to an email.

The Vasco Mini 2 normally retails at £324 but at the time of writing, it is on offer for £259. If you’d like to snap one up head over to the official Vasco store where you can also view all of the available languages.