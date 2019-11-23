The best tech gifts from Samsung this Xmas

Most of us have at least one tech lover in the house who loves nothing more than playing around with the latest products on offer. If you’re not tech-savvy yourself, however, it can sometimes be difficult to know what to get them.

With Christmas fast approaching we’ve pulled together some of the offerings from Samsung that might just scratch that tech itch for someone. Our list covers most budgets so there should be something for everyone.

Samsung Galaxy Fit E

RRP £35.00

Boasting a lightweight design and military-level durability, this ultimate stocking filler will take workouts to the next level in any location. With Auto Workout Tracking, this smartwatch automatically detects walking, running and dynamic workout. It also sends the user’s heart rate to their phone via the Samsung Health app, to easily check the status before and after exercise.

AKG Y500 Headphones

RRP £129.00

Discover a rich, uncompromised sound with detail that’s deep in bass and rich in the mid-range, allowing every layer of sound to be felt. Available in four refreshing colours, enjoy up to 33 hours of wireless playback time on a single charge and get an extra hour of use from a 5-minute speed charge.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

RRP £139.00

Go wireless and enjoy music everywhere with the super-slick Samsung Galaxy Buds. Built with adaptive dual microphone technology, users can fully immerse themselves in their playlist without any background noise. Users can alternatively shift their focus to the surroundings without taking them off, to never miss what’s coming and going.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

From £269.00

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is a one-stop-shop for tracking fitness, health and sleep – perfect for those fitness fanatic family members. Designed with wellness in mind, this must-have accessory will help users to stay motivated for New Year’s resolutions by tracking fitness and advising on nutritional info via the Samsung Health app. What’s more, users can also monitor their sleep pattern, manage stress and measure their blood pressure and heart rate.

Samsung A70

From £369.00

Make a friend’s year by hooking them up with the epic Galaxy A70. Complete with a display that gives more room to play, the 6.7-inch screen will bring to life films and gaming sessions like no other. In addition, the user can snap their favourite memories effortlessly with the impressive triple camera set-up. Features include Flaw Detection to nail the ultimate shot and Ultra-Wide lens to fit in the world without any restrictions.

Samsung POWERstick Jet

£599.99

A cordless vacuum cleaner that offers the suction power of a corded unit. Featuring Samsung’s Digital Inverter Motor and Jet Cyclone System, the POWERstick Jet can generate up to 200W of industry-leading suction power for improved cleaning. It also utilises Samsung’s best-in-class 5-layer HEPA filtration system, which captures 99.999% of dust particles and allergens, which features two cyclones and an ultrafine dust filter. As it has a removable high-capacity battery, you can keep a spare battery on hand to use while the other one charges.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

RRP £1,099.00

Unlock a new world of connection for that special someone with the future-ready Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Releasing lightning-quick data speeds, this impressive device allows owners to effortlessly download music, stream movies, games and much more.

Samsung The Serif TV

From £1,199.00

This Christmas, give the design enthusiast the gift of dreams with the statement Samsung Serif TV. Complete with an iconic ‘I’ shaped design, users can experience genuine cinematic pictures made from over a billion colours and shades. When it isn’t playing their desired film or TV shows, users can enjoy the Serif as a work of art via the Serif Ambient Mode.

Samsung QLED Q950R 8K TV

From £4,999.00

Indulge in the perfect reality of QLED 8K this festive season, with pin-sharp clarity so users can rediscover their most loved Christmas films. Boasting the highest brightness levels of any TV to date and every frame optimised to perfection, Samsung’s Q950R QLED 8K picture is as detailed as it is in the real world. With AI upscaling, the TV will adapt to provide the very best picture and sound – even if it’s not filmed in 8K.

All of the gift ideas listed can be shopped at the official Samsung website.