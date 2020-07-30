Popular tech & gadgets to use for fun outdoor activities

Whether there’s hot sun or bleak grey clouds, there are plenty of outdoors activities for Brits to get involved in this Summer. As many holidays abroad have been cancelled this year, there are a lot of places that you can explore in the United Kingdom instead. Camping, hiking, and paintballing, are just some fun outdoors activities that you can enjoy by yourself or socially distanced with your friends and family.

From watching TV shows to booking appointments, there are a lot of different gadgets and technology that we use for a wide range of things in our daily lives, such as dash cams for driving and smartphones for mobile apps. To make your outdoor experience more fun, there are several gadgets and pieces of tech that you can carry with you too.

Things to use when camping, mountain biking, or hiking

Camping, mountain biking, and hiking are just some of the best outdoor activities you can do during the summer, whether the sun is shining or not. When you go out into the countryside, it allows you to interact with nature, enjoy some fresh air and explore new places. There are some great forests and woodlands in the UK for you to explore, in beautiful areas such as Cumbria, Northumberland, Yorkshire and more. From weekend camping, to family bike rides, here are some gadgets that can make your next outdoor trip easier:

LED camping lamp

When going out camping, you are likely to spend a lot of time in the dark when the sun goes down. Using just your mobile for a light source won’t really do the trick. Using a strong LED lantern or camping lamp can light up your camping space when daylight ends. Ones with hanging hooks, dimming settings, long battery life, and super bright light, are perfect for a camping trip.

GoPro camera & recording equipment

One of the best things to do when hiking through the countryside is to document your experience. You can use your phone or camera to take pictures and videos, but what about great adventure action shots? When you are hiking, running, or mountain biking in the wilderness, a popular way to document your journey is with a GoPro or a sports action camera. GoPro cameras are usually light and easy to mount on poles or helmets, allowing them to naturally capture your outdoor adventures.

GPS device and navigation mobile apps

When going to camp in a new place, it is vital that you carry equipment that will help you know where you are. The last thing you want to do is get lost in unfamiliar places, so it’s best to use a GPS tracking device or navigation apps to help. Waze, Google Maps, and BackCounty Navigator, are just some of the best GPS and navigation apps for Android that you can use to help you find your way. Using a device or mobile app for navigation will help make your hiking and camping trip much smoother.

Things to use on a fun adventure day out

If you’re not camping, hiking, or mountain biking, there are many more fun adventure activities that you can enjoy. Paintballing, airsoft, and geocaching are some other fun and exciting activities that you can enjoy outdoors in small groups. Although social distancing will continue for many areas for a while now, you can still enjoy these activities while keeping your distance from others. From teaming up for a paintball session to setting off to hunt for your next geocache, here are some things that you could take with you.

Appropriate clothing and safety gear

When you’re outdoors in games of paintball and airsoft, you will need to make sure that you are well protected to avoid injury. While some gear can be provided by event organisers, you can always take your own too. Safety glasses and goggles can help protect your eyes from any damage. Airsoft equipment has been quite popular in lockdown this year, but it’s important to know the laws before you decide to purchase an imitation firearm or replica imitation firearm for personal use. Land Warrior Airsoft have a great guide on the Airsoft UK Laws & Regulations that you can read before you make any decisions.

Stay in touch with walkie-talkies

If you’re going geocaching in teams across the countryside, an easy way to keep in touch with your team is through walkie-talkies. Walkie-talkies are great for easy communication among groups across the wilderness. Many that are available are waterproof, have multiple channels, and around a 10km radius. These devices can especially be handy when your mobile phone has poor network coverage.

Bluetooth speakers

When trekking across the countryside, you might want to make your outdoors experience more fun with some enjoyable music. Bluetooth speakers are a popular gadget to take with you as you can easily carry it, or attach it to your rucksack or belt, and play your favourite music on the go. If you are hiking or geocaching, you can play your own playlists for your outdoor adventure. If music isn’t your thing, then you could always play some of your favourite podcasts episodes through your bluetooth speaker instead as you enjoy some time outdoors.