BT Halo launches with a little help from Louise Redknapp

BT has launched BT Halo today, a new converged broadband plan, with singer Louise Redknapp.

The plan gives customers a faster, more reliable connection at home and on the go and access to BT’s new Home Tech Experts who can help set up new products, services or conduct a general tech health check-up.

900 nationwide Home Tech Experts will help the nation get to grips with their technology. They will support customers by providing a rapid repair service to help them in their home with connectivity issues, as well as provide a stress-free set up for TV, broadband and phone services.

Home Tech Experts are specially trained on a wide range of issues, including helping vulnerable customers. They can also be booked in two-hour appointment slots, seven days a week, so there’s no need to wait in all day.

Louise Redkapp said: “I actually had one of BT’s Home Tech Experts come to my house and show me how to work everything, and figure out how I could get a really solid and strong Wi-Fi connection around the home which I didn’t think was even possible, living in such a tall house I always just assumed my upstairs rooms would be a total dead zone”

With Halo, customers also get the ‘No Limits’ bundle for broadband, mobile and landline calls, exclusive first access to BT’s new 5G network which launched two weeks ago plus the Keep Connected Promise – available to any BT Halo customers who move home, giving them access to a free 4G Mini Hub for as long as they need it.

