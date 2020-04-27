5 company car gadgets for a smooth ride

A company car has different requirements to a family vehicle in terms of style and performance.

In fact, corporations pay special attention to their transport as the automotive industry strives to meet that demand. The quality and range of modern car technology reflect just how much professionals value comfort and efficiency, as well as how far the sector has come.

Here are five gadgets popular among business owners who want to make the most of their cars.

Choosing a Company Car

The model alone affects your experience as a driver or passenger. Fortunately, there are enough options available to make the right decision on size, design and features. The market’s impressive array also means that research is essential for working out the best deal in terms of price as much as luxury. The BMW 3 Series, for example, may be a prime choice, but TopGear’s review of the Skoda Superb shows that it could serve your company just as well and at a lower cost.

Safety is another priority when browsing business cars, so always check seatbelts and airbags. But it’s not just the tech industry that comes up with ways to make journeys more enjoyable and carefree. Think about what support you can get with accidents, from roadside assistance to emergency cover. Commercial car insurance at Next Insurance, for example, takes much of the financial weight off your shoulders when dealing with property damage and personal injury. All in all, select a car, services and gadgets that will keep you on the road for longer.

Bluetooth Adapter

Keep your hands firmly on the wheel without sacrificing communication when you need it. Hardware like the Besign BK01 plugs into the aux-in jack and provides sharp audio, whether for entertainment or phone calls. You can even bring Siri on board for extra assistance.

Mobile Router

The internet is essential to successfully running a business, so you need access to it as much as possible. If you’re often on the go, a device like NetGear’s Nighthawk M1 MR1100 model fits the bill perfectly. Multiple devices can get a secure 4G connection reaching download and upload speeds of 1Gbps and 150 Mbps respectively.

Sat Nav

Getting lost on the way to an important meeting is not ideal, which makes a reliable sat nav invaluable. TomTom is a good brand to start your search with, specifically the Go Premium model. A device of this calibre keeps its world map up to date and you equipped with high-tech controls to fit your navigational preferences.

Dash Cam

The Nextbase 522GW is one of the best dash cams on the market today because of its efficiency and affordability. The device comes with Alexa’s full capabilities, a GPS tracker and 1440p HD resolution, to name a few perks. Extra security measure like these will also add to your peace of mind.

Find my car app

Don’t forget about your smartphone’s potential. It can give you access to several handy apps that would make your life easier, especially when dealing with busy roads and schedules. Waze, for example, updates you on traffic in the area, while LoJack helps locate your car if misplaced or stolen.

If you’re getting a car and gadgets for your business, see what you can have already integrated into the vehicle. The same amount of market research is necessary if you only want to add technology to an existing company car. Think about what’s missing that can boost your productivity and comfort, while also keeping your budget in mind.