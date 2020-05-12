Zikai releases new single Champagne For Breakfast and EP Make You Mine

Zikai has released her new single Champagne For Breakfast and her debut EP Make You Mine.

The 22-year-old’s EP, of which Champagne For Breakfast is the opening track, is available to stream and download now. Champagne For Breakfast captures a date that runs into the early hours but runs out of steam before the sun comes up.

Listen to the track below:

“I’ve had a lot of dates that are like that,” she laughs. “Especially when alcohol is involved. Everything seems so nice, and then you wake the next morning like… hmm, I don’t know!”

Zikai wrote and recorded Champagne For Breakfast in sessions with the Grammy-winning Grades (Dua Lipa, H.E.R.) and Max Wolfgang (BTS, Ed Sheeran).

Talking about he EP Zikai says, “The songs come from love, my relationship to love, and my love for other people. That may not always be healthy, but you learn a lot about self-love. I’ve been in relationships as I wrote these songs, and love has been a big part of my life. I guess a bit too big for my own good!”

Zikai landed her first major label deal when she was fifteen, but realised that it was too early for her to step out as an artist in her own right and instead focused on songwriting. She wrote or co-wrote various hits in her homeland before collaborating with rising UK and US talents in the studio before releasing her debut track Mountain Peak.

The track listing for the Make You Mine EP is:

1. Champagne for Breakfast

2. SOS

3. Mine

4. Do You Love Me Still?

5. Beach Day

6. Liquor Kisses

7. Mountain Peak