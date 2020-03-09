Yael Naim releases new track She

Yael Naim has unveiled new single She, the latest from her upcoming album NightSongs.

She follows How Will I Know and Shine, and it’s available to stream and download now. Take a listen to the song below:

In She, Yael projects her own emotions in the third person and reflects on her own desire to escape from herself.

“She is really the part of myself that started to pull in the direction that I went in eventually. There was a part of me saying ‘Don’t go there!’,” Yael admits. “But in the end I had to do what felt right for me.”

NightSongs will released on 20th March via Tôt ou tard and distributed by Believe. The loss of Yael’s father, Daniel, is one of two themes that dominate the album – the other being the birth of her second child.

You can see Yael at the following dates:

March

30th – France, Rennes, Cabaret Botanique – Festival Mythos

April

1st – UK, London, Hoxton Hall

2nd – Denmark, Copenhagen, Koncertkirken

3rd – Germany, Berlin, Silent Green

4th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Tuinzaal (Paradiso)

15th / 16th / 17th – France, Paris, Bouffes du Nord

22nd – France, Arles, Eglise Des Freres Precheurs

23rd – Brussels, Laeken Church, Nuits Botaniques Festival

25th – France, Théâtre Jacques Coeur – Le Printemps du Bourges

May

9th – USA, New York, National Sawdust

June

4th – Turkey, Istanbul, Zorlu Pac Festival

6th – Germany, Hamburg, Elbjazz Festival