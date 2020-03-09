Yael Naim releases new track She

Yael Naim has unveiled new single She, the latest from her upcoming album NightSongs.
She follows How Will I Know and Shine, and it’s available to stream and download now. Take a listen to the song below:
In She, Yael projects her own emotions in the third person and reflects on her own desire to escape from herself.
“She is really the part of myself that started to pull in the direction that I went in eventually. There was a part of me saying ‘Don’t go there!’,” Yael admits. “But in the end I had to do what felt right for me.”
NightSongs will released on 20th March via Tôt ou tard and distributed by Believe. The loss of Yael’s father, Daniel, is one of two themes that dominate the album – the other being the birth of her second child.
You can see Yael at the following dates:
March
30th – France, Rennes, Cabaret Botanique – Festival Mythos
April
1st – UK, London, Hoxton Hall
2nd – Denmark, Copenhagen, Koncertkirken
3rd – Germany, Berlin, Silent Green
4th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Tuinzaal (Paradiso)
15th / 16th / 17th – France, Paris, Bouffes du Nord
22nd – France, Arles, Eglise Des Freres Precheurs
23rd – Brussels, Laeken Church, Nuits Botaniques Festival
25th – France, Théâtre Jacques Coeur – Le Printemps du Bourges
May
9th – USA, New York, National Sawdust
June
4th – Turkey, Istanbul, Zorlu Pac Festival
6th – Germany, Hamburg, Elbjazz Festival