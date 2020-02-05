Music News

Who will perform at the Super Bowl 2021 Halftime show?

Taylor Swift
Republic
Gary James

Previous Article
Passenger, Yusuf among first names for Cambridge Folk Festival 2020
Next Article
Skunk Anansie announce headline UK tour dates

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you