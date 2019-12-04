What time is Kylie’s Secret Night and Golden Live on Channel 4 this Christmas?

Channel 4 are crowning Kylie their Christmas Queen this year as they broadcast a special new show Kylie’s Secret Night and the TV premiere of her recent Golden Live Tour on Christmas Day from 10.30pm.

Join Kylie Minogue and Alan Carr for a spectacular programme filmed in front of an intimate audience of passionate and unsuspecting Kylie fans who have no idea they’re going to be spending a secret evening with the lady herself. The 90-minute extravaganza promises to reveal Kylie like never before, in an evening full of secrets and surprises.

As you may have seen teased on Graham Norton recently, Kylie shares a cab with some very surprised people who have no idea that her every move is being directed by Alan via a hidden earpiece. Cue some very un-Kylie-like conversations and shocked passengers.

Kylie also pays a surprise visit to some of her fans in Barnsley. Cross the Sky are a theatre group of adults with learning difficulties who regularly perform Kylie songs. We find out what happens when she drops in unexpectedly on one of their rehearsal sessions.

Alan also turns the tables on Kylie during the evening with a few surprises of her own – some faces from her past make an appearance and there’s a trip to Kylie’s childhood home in Melbourne. Kylie also treats fans to reworked versions of some of her classic hits as well as taking requests from some of her most devoted fans. And for the first time ever, Kylie reveals her favourite song from her incredible 30-year career. Our money is on Slow, Love at First Sight or All The Lovers.

If that wasn’t enough Kylie, fans can also relive her recent Golden Tour from midnight on Christmas Day. Filmed in 2018, this is the television premiere of her tour in support of her sixth UK Number 1 album Golden. Packed full of incredible hits such as Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Dancing, The Loco-Motion, All the Lovers and Spinning Around, the concert also features spectacular visuals and fabulous choreography that you’d expect from Ms Minogue.

Kylie’s Secret Night airs on 25th December on Channel 4 at 10.30pm and Kylie’s Golden Tour follows at midnight.