Watch Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s incredible Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performance

Anticipation was high for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show and this year it definitely didn’t disappoint.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were announced as this year’s performers following on from Maroon 5, who were a bit underwhelming in 2019. Expectations for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show were super high and we think Shakira and JLo smashed it.

Watch the performance below:

Ahead of the performance we had a go at predicting the set list (and we got some of it right). Shakira opened the show with She Wolf and it was a dancing and singing spectacular from there on as the Latin superstar powered through songs such as Chantaje, Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever, Wherever and I Like It with Bad Bunny.

Jennifer Lopez took over at the midway point, arriving on a pole and singing Jenny From the Block. She was joined by J Balvin for a mash-up of Booty and Mi Gente, and her daughter Emme Muñiz wowed by singing Let’s Get Loud backed by a children’s choir while JLo joined wearing a double-sided American and Puerto Rican flag with Shakira on drums.

The whole spectacle came to a close with Shakira and JLo joining forces for Waka Waka.

The full set list is below:

1. She Wolf (Shakira)

2. Empire (Shakira)

3. Ojos así / Whenever, Wherever (Shakira)

4. I Like It (Shakira and Bad Bunny)

5. Chantaje (Shakira)

6. Hips Don’t Lie (Shakira)

7. Jenny from the Block (Jennifer Lopez)

8. Ain’t It Funny (Jennifer Lopez)

9. Get Right (Jennifer Lopez)

10. Waiting for Tonight (Jennifer Lopez)

11. Booty / Mi Gente (Jennifer Lopez and J Balvin)

12. On the Floor (Jennifer Lopez)

13. Let’s Get Loud (Emme Muñiz, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira)

14. Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” (Shakira and Jennifer Lopez)