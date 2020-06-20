Watch: Saweetie debuts music video for new track Tap In

Rapper Saweetie has released the music video for her new single Tap In.

The track is inspired by fellow Bay Area artist Too Short’s smash Blow The Whistle. The video sees Saweetie delivering a high-energy performance on a basketball court.

Watch the video below:

Tap In is taken from Saweetie’s forthcoming project Pretty B*tch Music, which features production by Timbaland and Danja. It is slated for release this summer and it’s the rapper’s first record since 2019 hit My Type.

Pretty B*tch Music is a movement encouraging all women to define their own Pretty; Saweetie’s empowered meaning of B*tch = Boss. Independent. Tough. CEO. Hyphy.

Saweetie also continues to expand her Pretty B*tch empire, recently teaming up with PrettyLittleThing for a second collection with the brand titled “At Home With,” donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter.

On Monday, BET announced Saweetie’s nomination for a BET Award in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category.